Soccer-Atalanta still in hunt for top four after win over Roma

April 24, 2023 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

April 24 (Reuters) - Atalanta kept alive their hopes of finishing in the top four with a 3-1 home win over AS Roma on Monday thanks to goals from Mario Pasalic, captain Rafael Toloi and Teun Koopmeiners that ended the visitors' three-match Serie A winning streak.

Gian Piero Gasperini's seventh-placed side have 52 points, two points behind Inter Milan who occupy the last European qualifying spot and four off Roma and fourth-placed AC Milan.

As an uneventful first-half was drawing to a close Atalanta broke the deadlock through Pasalic's spectacular volley after a clever run and cross from Duvan Zapata in the 39th minute.

Atalanta doubled their lead after 74 minutes when Toloi volleyed home via a deflection after a header from a corner was beaten away by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Lorenzo Pellegrini got Roma back in the game seven minutes from time with an elegant finish into the bottom corner of the net after running from midfield to the edge of the box.

But a minute later Koopmeiners fired home after Patricio had fumbled the ball into his path as he knelt to scoop it up.

