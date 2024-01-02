Soccer-Atalanta sign Sweden defender Hien from Verona

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Atalanta have signed Sweden defender Isak Hien from Hellas Verona, the two Serie A clubs announced on Tuesday.

Atalanta have paid nine million euros ($9.85 million) plus add-ons for the 24-year-old, who has signed a deal until June 2028, Italian media reported.

Hien made a switch to Italy in August 2022 from Swedish top-tier side Djurgardens IF.

He has represented Sweden eight times, having made his debut in September 2022 in a 4-1 loss to Serbia in the Nations League.

($1 = 0.9135 euros)

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

