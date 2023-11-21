Soccer-Asian Champions League winner Skorza to leave Urawa at end of season

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Urawa Red Diamonds have announced head coach Maciej Skorza will leave the club at the end of the season, eight months after leading the Japanese outfit to their third Asian Champions League crown.

The 51-year-old Pole took over at the start of the year following the departure of Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez and steered Urawa to the Asian title in May with victory over Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in the final.

Skorza said in a statement that he was leaving Japan to "prioritize my family" but will remain in charge until the end of the season.

Urawa are third in the J.League standings with two games remaining and have no chance to win their first domestic title since 2006 as they trail leaders Vissel Kobe by nine points.

The club are second in their Asian Champions League group with two games remaining while Urawa are also due to represent Asia at the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia in December.

(Reporting by Michael Church)

