Soccer-Asian champions Al Hilal handed chance for revenge in group phase

HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Defending champions Al Hilal have been handed the opportunity to avenge a shock loss at the hands of Tajikistan's Istiklol in last year's Asian Champions League after the pair were drawn together in the group phase of the 2022 edition on Monday.

Istiklol, making their debut appearance in the competition, thrashed the Saudi side 4-1 in the group stages in Riyadh last year and finished ahead of their more illustrious opponents to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Al Hilal advanced to the last 16 as one of the three best runners-up in the west Asian side of the draw and put the defeat behind them by going on to beat South Korea's Pohang Steelers in the final to become the first four-time Asian club champions.

The pair have been drawn in Group A of this year's competition alongside Qatar's Al Rayyan and a playoff winner.

The winners of each of the 10 groups, five in the west of Asia and five in the east, will advance to the knockout rounds, where they will be joined by the three runners-up with the best records in their respective halves of the draw.

Elsewhere, two-time winners Guangzhou FC will take on Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale in Group I alongside Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim and a qualifier.

South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors, who won the title in 2006 and 2016, take on Yokohama F Marinos from Japan, Vietnam's Hoang Anh Gia Lai and a playoff winner in Group H.

Urawa, who last won the title in 2017, return to the competition after a two-year absence and are joined in Group F by Chinese Super League champions Shandong Taishan, Lion City Sailors from Singapore and a playoff winner.

2022 AFC Champions League Draw

Group A: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Al Rayyan (Qatar), FC Istiklol (Tajikistan), Playoff Winner

Group B: Al Jazeera (UAE), Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia), Mumbai City (India), Air Force Club (Iraq)

Group C: Foolad Khouzestan (Iran), Shabab Al Ahli Dubai (UAE), Ahal FC (Turkmenistan), Al Gharafa (Qatar)

Group D: Al Duhail (Qatar), Sepahan (Iran), Pakhtakor (Uzbekistan), Playoff Winner

Group E: Al Sadd (Qatar), Al Faisaly (Saudi Arabia), Al Wehdat (Jordan), Playoff Winner

Group F: Shandong Taishan (China), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Lion City Sailors (Singapore), Playoff Winner

Group G: BG Pathum United (Thailand), Jeonnam Dragons (South Korea), United City (Philippines), Melbourne City (Australia)

Group H: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (South Korea), Yokohama F Marinos (Japan), Hoang Anh Gia Lai (Vietnam), Playoff Winner

Group I: Kawasaki Frontale (Japan), Guangzhou FC (China), Johor Darul Ta'zim (Malaysia), Playoff Winner

Group J: Shanghai Port (China), Chiangrai United (Thailand), Kitchee FC (Hong Kong), Playoff Winner

