Soccer-Arsenal's Partey back for Sheffield United visit, Arteta says

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Thomas Partey is set to return to the Arsenal squad after a four-month absence when they visit bottom side Sheffield United on Monday, manager Mikel Arteta said.

The Ghana international has had multiple injury problems this season and hasn't played since October, with just four Premier League appearances this campaign.

"Thomas has a session before the last game and now he's done two consecutive sessions and he should be part of the squad," Arteta told reporters on Thursday.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu, both out with calf issues, are close to recovery but not certain for Monday, Arteta said.

"It's possible but we'll have to wait and see, especially the last two sessions on Saturday and Sunday," he added.

Forward Gabriel Jesus, who was on the bench during Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle United after a knee injury earlier this month, needs more time before he can play a full game, the manager said.

"Gabriel is fit enough. How long he will last, that's very different. We didn't want to take any risks," Arteta said about the Brazil international.

Arteta said Sheffield United are a well-coached side who are difficult to beat.

"It will be a tough match... when you are (in the relegation zone) you really want to get out of it as quick as possible," he said.

"We have a lot to play for as well and this is a big game for us."

Arsenal are third with 58 points after 26 matches, two points behind leaders Liverpool. United, with 13 points, are 11 points off the safety zone.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

