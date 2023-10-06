Soccer-Arsenal's Lacasse strikes late to secure 2-2 WSL draw at Man United

News & Insights

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Arsenal substitute Cloe Lacasse snatches a 2-2 draw away to Manchester United with a superb late strike in a hotly-contested Women's Super League game at Leigh Sports Village on Friday.

Tensions were running high as ex-United striker Alessia Russo returned to the ground where she made her name before joining Arsenal in the close season and it was the visitors who took the lead through Stina Blackstenius in the 14th minute.

United levelled through Leah Galton 13 minutes later and they looked headed for a win when debutant Melvine Malard scored five minutes after coming off the bench to give the home side a 2-1 lead in the 81st.

Lacasse had other ideas as she entered the fray in the 86th minute and made the most of her one chance by curling a shot into the top-left corner in the 93rd to secure Arsenal's first point this season after a shock opening-day loss to Liverpool.

The draw leaves United in provisional top spot on four points after a 2-1 win at Aston Villa in their first game.

There are six more games on Sunday including champions Chelsea's visit to Manchester City.

