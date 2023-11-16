News & Insights

Soccer-Arsenal's Arteta charged by FA over referee criticism

November 16, 2023 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for comments that were insulting towards match officials, English soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

Arteta had branded the decision not to rule out Anthony Gordon's goal in Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Nov. 4 as an embarrassment and a disgrace, after the goal stood following a triple VAR assessment.

"Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal's Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November," the FA statement said.

"It's alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute."

Arteta now has until Nov. 21 to provide a response to the charge.

