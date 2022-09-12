Soccer-Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven postponed due to national mourning of Queen

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Thursday's Europa League group game between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven has been postponed due to the lack of adequate security personnel following the death of Queen Elizabeth, UEFA said on Monday.

"This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," UEFA said.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

