MANU

Soccer-Arsenal top Europa League group, Man United face playoffs

Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

November 03, 2022 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Nick Said for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kieran Tierney’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 home victory for Arsenal over FC Zurich and top spot in Europa League Group A on Thursday, but Manchester United could only finish runners-up in their pool and will go into February’s playoffs.

Tierney’s superb 25-yard strike from Arsenal the win in a game they largely dominated but they had to withstand pressure from the Swiss side at the end to finish with 15 points, two ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Argentine teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored in United's 1-0 win at Real Sociedad, but it was not enough to unseat the Spanish side from the top of Group E and Erik ten Hag’s men had to settle for second place on goal difference.

The eight group winners qualify for the last 16 while the runners-up compete in the playoffs where they face the teams that came third in their Champions League groups, with potential opponents including Ajax Ansterdam, Barcelona and Juventus. The draw for the next stage will be held on Monday.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter