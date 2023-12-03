Soccer-Arsenal to host Liverpool in third-round FA Cup clash

Adds details

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal, 14-times winners of the FA Cup, will host eight-times champions Liverpool in a blockbuster third-round clash in January, while bitter rivals Newcastle United and Sunderland face off at The Stadium of Light.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will face title rivals Liverpool twice in quick succession, with the two sides also meeting in a league clash on Dec. 23, days before their FA Cup fixture.

The Tyne–Wear derby is arguably the most exciting fixture of the third round, and with both sides currently matched on 53 wins apiece in the historic fixture, the game will carry added meaning for both sets of supporters.

Holders Manchester City face Huddersfield Town, while last season's losing finalists Manchester United take on 2013 champions Wigan Athletic.

In other all-Premier League draws, Tottenham Hotspur will host Burnley, Crystal Palace are at home to Everton and Brentford face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The third round is the point where Premier League and Championship (second tier) clubs enter the competition and the matches will be played from January 5-8.

League Two side Wrexham -- co-owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds -- will face Shrewsbury Town if they are able to beat Yeovil Town in a second-round game later on Sunday.

Non-league Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked team guaranteed a place in the third round, are at home to either Stevenage or Port Vale, both of which play in League One.

Chelsea, also eight-times winners of the competition, host second-tier Preston North End.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.