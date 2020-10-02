Soccer-Arsenal still hope to seal late transfer deals, says Arteta

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Arsenal are set to make some key decisions before the transfer window shuts on Oct. 5 to ensure the squad has the right balance for the rest of the season, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

British media reported that Arsenal have been in talks to sign highly-rated midfielder Houssem Aouar from Olympique Lyonnais while Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira is set for a potential exit.

Arteta refused to comment on individual transfers but said he was confident in the club's plans and that he had "full support from the owners" amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has also affected transfer business.

"I think it's a crucial moment because in the end it defines the people, the players, the balance and the quality that you're going to have for the rest of the season," Arteta told reporters ahead of Sunday's league match against Sheffield United.

"We need to make some decisions in the next three days, I think everything has been delayed so much, not just us but probably every team because of the context that we're in at the moment.

"We will try to make the best possible decisions and at the end, whatever we have, we go for it fully convinced and prepared to have a good season."

Arsenal, fifth in the table, failed to beat Sheffield United in the league last season and the Blades sit 19th after three games following three defeats.

The Spaniard praised Blades boss Chris Wilder for the club's playing style, saying he expects a difficult encounter at the Emirates where Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 10 league games.

"I watched Sheffield United's games already and they deserved much more from those games. The way they played is tricky, so I'm expecting a really difficult game," Arteta said.

"The margins in the league of winning, drawing and losing are really small and the details are crucial, but they have generated big chances every game and they've been really unlucky not to get anything out of those games."

