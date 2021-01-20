Soccer-Arsenal agree to terminate defender Sokratis' contract

Arsenal have agreed to terminate Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos' contract by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Sokratis has not played for Arsenal this season after being left out of their Premier League and Europa League squads. His contract was due to end in June this year.

The 32-year-old, who joined the London club from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2018, played 69 games in all competitions for Arsenal and helped them win the FA Cup last season.

"He has been an important part of our group and has been a model professional throughout," technical director Edu said in a club statement.

"The negotiations to end his contract have been collaborative and we wish Papa and his family well for the future."

Arsenal are 10th in the table with 27 points after 19 games.

