Soccer-Arnautovic joins Inter on loan from Bologna

August 16, 2023 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Inter Milan have signed Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic from Bologna on loan, both Serie A clubs said on Wednesday.

Italian media reported that Inter paid Bologna about 10 million euros ($10.87 million) for the 34-year-old with an obligation to make the deal permanent if certain conditions are met.

Arnautovic will return for a second spell at San Siro. He was part of the squad during the treble-winning campaign under Jose Mourinho in 2009-10.

"A physically imposing but technically-gifted player, Marko is the complete striker and is equally talented with both feet," Inter said in a statement.

Arnautovic has won 108 caps for Austria, scoring 34 goals.

Inter signed French forward Marcus Thuram on a free transfer earlier in the current window.

($1 = 0.9196 euros)

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

