Soccer-Argentine league game delayed after explosives thrown on pitch

March 21 (Reuters) - The Clasico Rosarino between Newell's Old Boys and Rosario Central in Argentina was delayed on Sunday after fans threw "bombs" onto the pitch and damaged it, Newell's Old Boys said.

Shortly before kickoff, Newell's Old Boys said on Twitter that the Argentine Primera Division game was delayed as the referee was being briefed by the head of security after the explosives were thrown.

Fans in South America have a record of setting off flares, big firecrackers and smoke bombs.

The club posted a video of a crude device landing on the playing surface at Rosario's Estadio Gigante de Arroyito and releasing white smoke before going off.

"Teams are on the pitch," the club said in another Twitter post.

"A few bombs are thrown onto the pitch and explode as the teams lineup for their photos. There is now smoke filling one of the penalty boxes."

The game between the arch-rivals eventually got underway after a short delay and Newell's Old Boys went on win away at Rosario Central for the first time since 2016 thanks to a second-half goal by Juan Manuel Garcia.

Riot police ran on to the pitch to protect the celebrating players from home supporters.

"We had heart and passion. You had grenades. Heart and passion won. Rosario is ours," the victors said on Twitter.

Former Argentina winger Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez was sacked as Rosario Central manager following the defeat, the club said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

