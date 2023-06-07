News & Insights

Soccer- Argentina's star Lionel Messi decides to play with Inter Miami

June 07, 2023 — 03:02 pm EDT

June 7 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi intends to join Major Soccer League side Inter Miami as a free agent, the Argentina forward said on Wednesday after he opted not to renew his contract with French side Paris St Germain.

"I made the decision that I'm going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it 100%," Messi said.

"I'm still missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead."

