Soccer-Argentina's Defensa y Justicia win South American Supercup

BRASILIA, April 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's Defensa y Justicia won the South American Supercup in a shootout on Thursday, coming from behind to beat Brazil's Palmeiras 2-1 in the second leg and level the tie 3-3 on aggregate.

The match, held each year between the winners of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, finished in the early hours of Thursday after the modest Argentine side, who only reached the top flight in 2014, won the shootout 4-3.

"Getting this far is a dream," Defensa goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain said. "We've always tried to play on the front foot wherever we go. Now we played the Libertadores champions and we beat them."

It was the second final in a row that Palmeiras, the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Cup champions, have lost in a shootout. They lost 6-5 to Flamengo in a Brazilian Supercup shootout on Sunday after the match ended 2-2.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg in Argentina, Palmeiras extended their advantage midway through the first half when Raphael Veiga converted from the penalty spot but Braian Romero equalised after half an hour.

Palmeiras were reduced to 10 men when full back Matias Vina was shown a straight red for kicking an opponent after 69 minutes but they looked like holding on to their aggregate lead.

However, Marcelo Benitez hammered home an unstoppable shot from 30 meters deep into injury time to take the game to extra time.

Palmeiras should have gone back in front when they were awarded a penalty after 99 minutes but Gustavo Gomez saw his effort saved by Unsain. Defensa's Romero was sent off in the clashes that erupted after the penalty award.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London and Ramiro Scandolo in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

