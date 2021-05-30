US Markets

Soccer-Argentina no longer hosting Copa America: CONMEBOL

Daniela Desantis Reuters
The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Sunday that Argentina would no longer host the Copa America, throwing the troubled tournament into doubt just 13 days before it was due to kick off.

ASUNCION, May 31 (Reuters) - The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Sunday thatArgentina would no longer host the Copa America, throwing the troubled tournament into doubt just 13 days before it was due to kick off.

The tournament between 10 South American nations was scheduled to be held in Argentina and Colombia between June 13 and July 10 but Colombia was removed as co-host on May 20 and Argentina has now followed due to what CONMEBOL said was “the present circumstances".

CONMEBOL did not disclose the nature of the circumstances that led to the decision but Argentina is currently suffering from a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“CONMEBOL is analysing offers from other countries that have shown interest in hosting the continental tournament,” it said in a short statement. “Updates will be announced soon.”

