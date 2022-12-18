World Markets

Soccer-Argentina, France draw 3-3 after extra-time, final goes to penalties

December 18, 2022 — 12:44 pm EST

By Karolos Grohmann

LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Defending champions France and Argentina drew 3-3 after extra time to send the World Cup final into a penalty shootout on Sunday.

France's Kylian Mbappe scored a 117th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick and force a shootout after Lionel Messi had put Argentina back in front in the 109th minute.

The French, attempting to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back titles, staged a sensational two-goal comeback, with Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.

Argentina had taken the lead in the first half after Messi, making a record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance, converted a 23rd-minute penalty to equal the World Cup tally of Brazil great Pele with his 12th goal in five tournaments.

Argentina struck again before the break following a sublime four-pass counter-attack as Alexis Mac Allister's cutback found Angel Di Maria at the far post and he finished well.

