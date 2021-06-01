Soccer-Ancelotti returns to Real for second spell as coach

Contributor
Joseph Walker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JAN KRUGER

Real Madrid on Tuesday announced that Carlo Ancelotti was re-joining the club for a second spell as coach.

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - Real Madrid on Tuesday announced that Carlo Ancelotti was re-joining the club for a second spell as coach.

The Italian, who was previously in charge of Real between 2013 and 2015, won the Champions League during his first spell and will replace Zinedine Zidane, who left the post last month.

(Reporting by Joseph Walker Editing by Toby Davis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters