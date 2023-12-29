Soccer-Ancelotti extends Real contract until 2026

Adds details

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Manager Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2026, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

Ancelotti has been at Real since 2021, having previously managed the club from 2013 to 2015. The Italian has won one league title with Real, along with two Champions League trophies and two Club World Cups.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend our coach's contract until June 30, 2026," Real said in a statement.

His contract was due to expire in 2024, and this extension ends speculation that Ancelotti would take over as manager of Brazil.

In March of this year, then Brazilian FA (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues told Reuters that Ancelotti was his main target for the position of national team coach.

