Soccer-All Kaisar players get negative result in second COVID-19 test

June 30 (Reuters) - All senior Kaisar players who tested positive for COVID-19 have now registered negative results on re-testing, last year's Kazakhstan Cup winners said on Tuesday ahead of a planned restart for league games.

The club statement came a day after Kaisar's Bulgarian coach Stoycho Mladenov said 10 senior players and 15 juniors had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The entire squad of Kaisar passed repeated testing, the results of which were 100% negative," the club said in a statement. "The health of the players is in good condition."

Kaisar are scheduled to face Taraz on Wednesday when the domestic championship resumes.

Two other clubs, Caspiy and Tobol, who are due to play each other on Wednesday, have also been hit by the virus, local media reported, with 10 Caspiy players and officials and several Tobol players testing positive.

"Despite the current situation in both teams' camps (several players are unhealthy), the match between Tobol and Caspiy will take place," Caspiy said in a statement, adding that the team's flight to Kostanay for the match had been delayed by a day.

"Caspiy players with signs of malaise will remain under observation in Aktau," the club added.

Second-placed Kairat dismissed media reports that their Belorusian coach Aleksey Shpilevsky had tested positive for the virus.

Shpilevsky would not coach the team's first match against Zhetysu in Almaty on Wednesday, but would miss the match because of a disqualification, the club said in a statement.

The Central Asian country has recorded nearly 22,000 cases of the new coronavirus and 188 people have died.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Richard Pullin)

((angel.krasimirov@thomsonreuters.com; +359 888 695 510;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.