Soccer-Algeria’s Under-20 coach slaps his own players on the pitch

March 24 (Reuters) - Algeria’s Under-20 manager slapped at least one of his own players on the field during an altercation with opponents Tunisia in a friendly on Saturday.

In a video shared on social media, coach Yacine Manaa appeared to slap one of his team's players on his second attempt and tried to hit another.

Local media reported that Manaa was trying to disperse his players and calm them down during the quarrel that erupted over a refereeing decision.

Algeria twice squandered the lead in the 3-2 defeat by Tunisia at the tournament also featuring Egypt and Mauritania.

Reuters has contacted the Algerian Football Federation (AFF) for comment.

(Reporting by Taha Mohamed in Cairo; Editing by Ken Ferris )

