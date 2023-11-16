Soccer-Alexander-Arnold aims to nail spot in England midfield for Euro 2024

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Trent Alexander-Arnold is hoping to impress in midfield in England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia as he seeks to secure a spot in manager Gareth Southgate's squad for next year's European Championship in Germany.

Alexander-Arnold previously struggled to hold down a starting place as right back under Southgate, with the manager preferring Reece James, Kyle Walker or Kieran Trippier.

However, the 25-year-old has played well since being moved into England's midfield this year, playing a starring role in a 4-0 victory over Malta in June.

"I see an opportunity to play in the Euros and it's an opportunity I want to take," Alexander-Arnold told reporters. "Every game between now and the end of the season, it's to earn a place to start in the Euros."

"The Malta game was my best performance in an England shirt. I had spoken to the manager leading up to that camp and he explained there could be a potential opportunity in midfield. When I heard those words, it ignited something within me.

"There was a chance to go out there and take it. I think that's what I did."

Alexander-Arnold has frequently played in a hybrid midfield role for Liverpool in recent months, in which he operates as a full back when out of possession but moves into midfield when Liverpool attack.

Southgate said Alexander-Arnold had the technical ability required to thrive in midfield.

"When we tried it before, he wasn't doing that regularly at his club, so that was a little more difficult to get the right sort of transition," Southgate said.

"Now he is in those areas more regularly at Liverpool, and so that means it's less unusual when he's receiving in those tight areas. He's still learning some of that positionally, but so are some of our other midfield players."

England, who have already qualified for the Euro 2024 finals, face Malta in Group C at Wembley on Friday before travelling to play North Macedonia on Monday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Robert Birsel)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.