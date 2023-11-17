Soccer-Albania qualify for Euro 2024 with draw in Moldova

News & Insights

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Albania qualified for Euro 2024 with a 1-1 draw away to Moldova in Group E after the home side kept alive their hopes of reaching the finals with a late equaliser on Friday.

Albania opened the scoring with a 25th minute penalty after Ioan-Calin Revenco fouled Taulant Seferi and Sokol Cikalleshi sent his spot kick into the bottom right corner of the net.

The hosts pushed hard for an equaliser after the break with Albania goalkeeper Etrit Berisha pulling off some fine saves, but in the 87th minute Vladyslav Baboglo's low shot from close range finally gave the Moldova fans reason to celebrate.

Albania's qualification effort began with a 1-0 defeat in Poland in March but they have since gone unbeaten, winning four games and drawing twice to reach 14 points, and can secure top spot with a win at home against lowly Faroe Islands on Monday.

Moldova are now in third place, level on 10 points with Poland and a point behind Czech Republic, and can still qualify.

They next face the Czechs away on Monday but if the Czech Republic win Friday's other group game with Poland in Warsaw then Moldova's qualification dreams will be over.

