News & Insights

Soccer-Ajax sign Portuguese winger Borges from Man City

August 03, 2023 — 04:54 pm EDT

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam have signed Portuguese youngster Carlos Borges from English champions Manchester City on a five-year deal, the Dutch club said on Thursday.

Ajax will pay City 14 million euros ($15.32 million) for the 19-year-old winger.

Borges joined City's youth academy in 2014 from Sporting Lisbon and played for their Under-21 team last season, helping them win the championship in Premier League 2.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.