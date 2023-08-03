Soccer-Ajax sign Portuguese winger Borges from Man City

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam have signed Portuguese youngster Carlos Borges from English champions Manchester City on a five-year deal, the Dutch club said on Thursday.
Ajax will pay City 14 million euros ($15.32 million) for the 19-year-old winger.
Borges joined City's youth academy in 2014 from Sporting Lisbon and played for their Under-21 team last season, helping them win the championship in Premier League 2.
($1 = 0.9136 euros)
(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)
