Soccer-Ajax can take Dutch title in fitting farewell for Ten Hag

AMSTERDAM, May 10 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam can claim the Dutch league for a third successive season and hand departing coach Erik ten Hag a fitting farewell if they win their penultimate game of the season on Wednesday.

A home win over Heerenveen would put them out of the reach of PSV Eindhoven, who are four points behind with two games left to play and the only team able to catch Ten Hag's side.

The 52-year-old coach leaves at the end of the season for Manchester United and a third league title in four seasons with the Amsterdam giants would solidify his reputation after four and a half years with the club.

Ajax's task was made easier by arch-rivals Feyenoord, who came from behind to hold PSV to a 2-2 draw on Sunday with a controversial last-gasp penalty. This after Ajax had been held by AZ Alkmaar earlier in the day.

If they win, it will be a first trophy of the season for Ajax, who lost to PSV in the Super Cup at the start of the season and in last month's KNVB (Dutch football association) Cup final.

Ajax were also eliminated in the last-16 of the Champions League by Benfica, after having won all of their group games.

They have 79 points from 32 games while PSV have 75. PSV have a home game on Wednesday against NC Nijmegen.

The last round of Dutch league matches is on Sunday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Martyn Herman)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.