Oil

Soccer-Airport suspends banner towing after 'White Lives Matter' incident

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHAUN BOTTERILL

Police were making enquiries and a local airport suspended banner-towing operations on Tuesday after a plane flew over Manchester City's stadium trailing the message 'White Lives Matter Burnley' at the start of a Premier League game on Monday.

(Adds Burnley statement para three)

June 23 (Reuters) - Police were making enquiries and a local airport suspended banner-towing operations on Tuesday after a plane flew over Manchester City's stadium trailing the message 'White Lives Matter Burnley' at the start of a Premier League game on Monday.

The incident caused widespread offence, occurring shortly after players and officials took a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Burnley said in a statement on the club website that those responsible for the incident faced lifetime bans, in line with a zero tolerance stance on discrimination of any form.

Stephen Smith, manager of Blackpool Airport to the north-west of Manchester, said the airport and local council stood against racism and had been outraged by what happened.

"The message was offensive and the action reprehensible. The decision to fly the banner was taken entirely by the banner flying company without the knowledge or approval of the airport or Blackpool Council," he said in a statement.

"Blackpool Airport are investigating the banner operator in question and further action will be taken by the Board tomorrow," he added.

"Following an emergency review this morning Blackpool Airport will suspend all banner towing operations at the airport with immediate effect and we would suggest that other airports should also consider this approach."

Lancashire police said in a statement that they were making enquiries about the incident which occurred at the start of Manchester City's 5-0 win over Burnley.

"We will then be in a position to make an assessment as to whether any criminal offences have taken place," said Chief Superintendent Russ Procter.

The Premier League has joined the international movement to protest racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody last month.

All of the players in the 12 Premier League games since the restart of the season after the COVID-19 stoppage have worn 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts in place of their names. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis) ((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;)) Keywords: SOCCER ENGLAND MCI BUR/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

    IEA Forecast Shows Oil Demand Won’t Fully Recover Until at Least 2022

    “Oil demand is less weak than it was before, mainly driven by China,” says Fatih Birol, executive director at International Energy Agency, as he discusses the IEA’s latest forecast for global oil demand. He speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

    Jun 16, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular