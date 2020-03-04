Soccer-Aguero sends Man City into FA Cup quarter-finals

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Sergio Aguero's second-half goal proved enough for holders Manchester City to beat second-tier Sheffield Wednesday 1-0, but they made hard work of reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

It looked like a practice game at times for Pep Guardiola's side at Hillsborough but they struggled to convert their overwhelming superiority into goals.

Nicolas Otamendi and Benjamin Mendy were both denied by the woodwork before Aguero finally made the breakthrough in the 53rd minute courtesy of an error by keeper Joe Wildsmith.

Leicester City beat Birmingham City 1-0 to book their place in the last eight -- Ricardo Pereira's late header sealing a tight Midlands derby.

Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City were playing extra time after their fifth-round tie ended 1-1.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.