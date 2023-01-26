World Markets

Soccer-African football media officer suspended for alleged 'indecent conduct'

January 26, 2023 — 05:28 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

ALGIERS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Confederation of African Football has banned one of its media officers from any football activity for five years and sent him home from the African Nations Championship in Algeria after he was accused of "indecent conduct".

Felix Sohounde Peperipe, a broadcaster from Benin, was co-opted by the CAF to work on media organisation at the tournament.

Sohounde Peperipe was suspended after a hearing of the CAF disciplinary committee in Algiers this week. The committee had heard from the victim that he "attacked" her last weekend "trying to kiss her" after she went to his hotel room to collect accreditation documents.

The disciplinary committee decision, released to reporters, also said a second person had also come forward to provide details of an inappropriate offer received from Sohounde Peperipe when he served as a media officer at the last Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Sohounde Peperipe denied the accusations, saying they were a plot to sully his reputation. It was not immediately clear if he would face any criminal charges.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.