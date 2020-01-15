World Markets

Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations moved to January next year, says Cameroon

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The Africa Cup of Nations will revert back to its traditional slot in January and February next year, the football federation of host country Cameroon (FECACOOT) said on Wednesday.

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Africa Cup of Nations will revert back to its traditional slot in January and February next year, the football federation of host country Cameroon (FECACOOT) said on Wednesday.

"The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Cameroon from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6 in 2021," said FECAFOOT on Twitter.

"The date has been changed for meteorological reasons at Cameroon's request."

The tournament, played every two years, was switched to June-July last year when it was played in Egypt, provoking concerns about high temperatures.

The decision is likely to anger European clubs, in particular Premier League leaders Liverpool whose team includes Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in attack, two of Africa's top players, plus Naby Keita in midfield.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7933; Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.reuters.com@reuters.net; . Twitter @brianhomewood))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular