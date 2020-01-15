Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations moved to January next year, says Cameroon

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Africa Cup of Nations will revert back to its traditional slot in January and February next year, the football federation of host country Cameroon (FECACOOT) said on Wednesday.

"The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Cameroon from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6 in 2021," said FECAFOOT on Twitter.

"The date has been changed for meteorological reasons at Cameroon's request."

The tournament, played every two years, was switched to June-July last year when it was played in Egypt, provoking concerns about high temperatures.

The decision is likely to anger European clubs, in particular Premier League leaders Liverpool whose team includes Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in attack, two of Africa's top players, plus Naby Keita in midfield.

