Soccer-AFC bans Brazilian striker Jaja for four years over doping violation

April 6 (Reuters) - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has banned Chiangrai United striker Jaja from all soccer-related activity for four years after he violated anti-doping regulations, Asian soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

The AFC said the Brazilian, whose full name is Jakson Avelino Coelho, was found guilty of the violation following tests conducted at the 2020 AFC Champions League group stage game between the Thai side and Melbourne Victory on Nov. 30.

The governing body said he violated Article 6 of its anti-doping regulations of 2019 and that the ban covered domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures.

"The AFC remains committed in its stance to keep football free from doping and in upholding the integrity of the sport," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

