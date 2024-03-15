News & Insights

Soccer-AC Milan must raise bar in Europa League's last eight - Pioli

Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

March 15, 2024 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Shifa Jahan for Reuters ->

March 15 (Reuters) - AC Milan must raise their level as the Europa League enters the quarter-finals with some European heavyweights awaiting the Serie A side, manager Stefano Pioli said after his team's 3-1 victory at 10-man Slavia Prague on Thursday.

First-half goals from Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao helped Milan ease past the Czech side with a 7-3 aggregate win in the last-16 tie.

The seven-time Champions League winners will find out their opponents for the quarter-finals in Friday's draw, with unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool and Benfica among the contenders.

AS Roma, Atalanta, West Ham United, and Olympique de Marseille complete the strong field in the last eight.

"The level of opposition will go up now, although Rennes and Slavia Prague are decent teams even if they are not the biggest names," Pioli told reporters.

"Now the level will be higher so we have to raise the bar. There are many things we can improve on... less distractions and there are other situations to analyse in order to improve.

"Whoever we draw will be a top side but none of them are unbeatable."

(Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((Shifa.Jahan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.