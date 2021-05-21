Soccer-2023 women's World Cup in Australia, NZ to begin on July 20

May 21 (Reuters) - The 2023 women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be held from July 20-Aug. 20, global soccer governing body FIFA said.

The new inter-confederation playoffs, which will decide the last three qualification spots, would be held from Feb. 17-23 the same year, FIFA also said on Thursday.

Auckland's Eden Park will host the 2023 World Cup opener, while the final will be played at Sydney's Stadium Australia.

Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth will also host games in Australia, with New Zealand's Dunedin, Hamilton and Wellington completing the nine host cities for the global showpiece which will have 32 teams for the first time.

Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand will have one semi-final each with the full schedule to be announced later this year.

Four-times winners the United States are the defending champions.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

