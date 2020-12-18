Soccer-2021 U-17 Euros cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Contributor
Arvind Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The 2021 men's and women's U-17 European Championships have been cancelled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, UEFA said on Friday.

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The 2021 men's and women's U-17 European Championships have been cancelled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, UEFA said on Friday.

"Based on a constant monitoring of the development of the pandemic ... the UEFA Executive Committee decided after consultation with all 55 member associations to cancel and/or postpone some of the 2020/21 youth national team competitions," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

UEFA also said the men's U-19 Euros would go ahead in July in Romania, with the women's event set to take place in July-August in Belarus.

Euro 2020, UEFA's flagship tournament which was due to take place this June, was postponed by a year and will run from June 11–July 11, 2021.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More