Markets
TKC

SOCAR Türkiye Selects Turkcell For 5G Ready Private Wireless Network

December 27, 2022 — 08:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Turkey's SOCAR Türkiye's technology company Turkcell Communication Services (TKC) announced Tuesday that it has cooperated for digital transformation of Aliaga Peninsula that is one of the biggest refineries of Türkiye.

SOCAR Türkiye offers petro-chemical products, refining, and natural gas trade and distribution worldwide.

5G-ready private wireless network will be deployed at SOCAR's Aliaga Peninsula. The future-proofed 5G-ready network will be provided by Turkcell for digital transformation of that area.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TKC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.