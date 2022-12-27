SOCAR Türkiye Selects Turkcell For 5G Ready Private Wireless Network

(RTTNews) - Turkey's SOCAR Türkiye's technology company Turkcell Communication Services (TKC) announced Tuesday that it has cooperated for digital transformation of Aliaga Peninsula that is one of the biggest refineries of Türkiye.

SOCAR Türkiye offers petro-chemical products, refining, and natural gas trade and distribution worldwide.

5G-ready private wireless network will be deployed at SOCAR's Aliaga Peninsula. The future-proofed 5G-ready network will be provided by Turkcell for digital transformation of that area.

