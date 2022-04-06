SOCAR gets preliminary approval for its planned IPO - Korea Exchange

Adds background

April 6 (Reuters) - South Korean mobility platform SOCAR has received preliminary approval for its planned initial public offering (IPO), Korea Exchange said on Wednesday.

SOCAR logged revenues of 285 billion won ($234 million) and an operating loss of 8.4 billion won in 2021.

Launched in October 2011, the South Korean company provides various services including car sharing.

($1 = 1,216.7500 won)

(Reporting by Byungwook Kim Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Potter)

((Byungwook.Kim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.