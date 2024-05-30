SOCAM Development AGM Passes All Resolutions

SOCAM Development (DE:HU8) has released an update.

SOCAM Development Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 30, 2024. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, approval of audited financial statements, and the granting of mandates for the issuance and buyback of shares. The resolutions received overwhelming shareholder approval, with votes in favor exceeding 99% for each resolution.

For further insights into DE:HU8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.