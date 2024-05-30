News & Insights

Stocks

SOCAM Development AGM Passes All Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SOCAM Development (DE:HU8) has released an update.

SOCAM Development Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 30, 2024. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, approval of audited financial statements, and the granting of mandates for the issuance and buyback of shares. The resolutions received overwhelming shareholder approval, with votes in favor exceeding 99% for each resolution.

For further insights into DE:HU8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.