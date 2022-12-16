SoCalGas Reports CPUC's Approval Of Angeles Link Memorandum Account Application

(RTTNews) - Southern California Gas Company, a subsidiary of?Sempra?(SRE), said the California Public Utilities Commission has approved SoCalGas' request to track costs for advancing the first phase of Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region.

The CPUC declared, "the public interest is served if SoCalGas begins conducting a feasibility study of the Project immediately."

The CPUC also asked SoCalGas to join members of the ARCHES in support of California's application for a share of $8 billion in available federal funds to support regional hydrogen hubs.

