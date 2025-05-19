$SOC stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SOC stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $149,277,062 of trading volume.

$SOC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SOC:

$SOC insiders have traded $SOC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLOBAL ICAV PILGRIM sold 143,806 shares for an estimated $3,648,358

$SOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $SOC stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

BWS Financial issued a "Sell" rating on 12/30/2024

