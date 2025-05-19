Stocks
$SOC stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 19, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$SOC stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $149,277,062 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SOC:

$SOC Insider Trading Activity

$SOC insiders have traded $SOC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GLOBAL ICAV PILGRIM sold 143,806 shares for an estimated $3,648,358

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $SOC stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
  • BWS Financial issued a "Sell" rating on 12/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SOC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SOC forecast page.

You can track data on $SOC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

