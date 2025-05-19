$SOC stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SOC stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $149,277,062 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SOC:
$SOC Insider Trading Activity
$SOC insiders have traded $SOC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLOBAL ICAV PILGRIM sold 143,806 shares for an estimated $3,648,358
$SOC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $SOC stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 2,868,621 shares (-89.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,776,914
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,294,954 shares (+92.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,852,982
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 607,286 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,406,845
- MORGAN STANLEY added 521,357 shares (+209.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,226,827
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 486,979 shares (+199.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,354,657
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 370,324 shares (+116.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,395,119
- MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 345,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,752,650
$SOC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
- BWS Financial issued a "Sell" rating on 12/30/2024
