$SOC stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 18, 2025 — 03:15 pm EDT

$SOC stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $229,414,099 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SOC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SOC stock page):

$SOC Insider Trading Activity

$SOC insiders have traded $SOC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GLOBAL ICAV PILGRIM sold 143,806 shares for an estimated $3,648,358

$SOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $SOC stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025
  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025
  • BWS Financial issued a "Sell" rating on 05/13/2025
  • Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

$SOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $37.0 on 05/27/2025
  • Subash Chandra from Benchmark set a target price of $47.0 on 05/20/2025
  • Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial set a target price of $6.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Leo Mariani from Roth MKM set a target price of $30.0 on 03/27/2025

