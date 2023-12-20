SOC Issues Statement On Starbucks' Efforts To Improve Relations With Employees

(RTTNews) - The Strategic Organizing Center or the SOC, a shareholder of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), stated that if Starbucks and its Board are truly serious about repairing the relationship with the company's workers, the SOC believes its candidates for election to the Starbucks Board have the experience to help.

On November 21, 2023, the SOC announced it had nominated three director candidates for election to the Starbucks Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The SOC noted that the company has issued numerous announcements related to its purported commitment to improving relations with its employees.

"While we recognize some of the announcements may have been in the works prior to the company becoming aware of the SOC's decision to put forward directors, we believe this level of response, in the aggregate, represents a clear acknowledgment that the Board's oversight of its human capital strategy has been severely misguided and that even Starbucks recognizes that change is needed," the SOC stated.

The SOC is a coalition of labor unions, including the Service Employees International Union.

