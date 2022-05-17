Soc Gen says CEO Oudea to quit next year

Adds line on search for new CEO

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - Societe General on Tuesday said Frederic Oudea, its the chief executive, would not be seeking the renewal of his at the next shareholders' meeting on May 23, 2023.

The bank said that it would launch the process of finding a new chief executive which should be finished by 2023.

