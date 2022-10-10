Markets
SOBR Safe Jumps 25% On Partnering With New York Metro-based Substance Compliance Provider

(RTTNews) - Shares of alcohol screening solutions provider SOBR Safe, Inc. (SOBR) are rallying more than 25% Monday morning after the company announced tie up with New York Metro-based substance compliance provider ABW Compliance Services.

ABW, who has customers from air, rail and shipping industries, launched its alcohol screening offering with an initial multi-unit purchase of the SOBRcheck solution.

"We are executing on our plan to expand our passive alcohol screening technology via trusted distributors, and ABW is a perfect example of this," stated SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson.

SOBR, currently at $3.12, has traded in the range of $0.80-$15.00 in the last 52 weeks.

