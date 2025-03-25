$SOBR Earnings Preview: Recent $SOBR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SOBR ($SOBR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,060,800 and earnings of -$0.07 per share.
$SOBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $SOBR stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 221,262 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $256,663
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 106,885 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,220
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 75,799 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,411
- FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC removed 26,150 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,521
- HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC removed 12,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $744
- CENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT removed 11,017 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $641
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,990 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,788
