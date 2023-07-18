News & Insights

SOBI to carry out rights issue of SEK 6 bln

July 18, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum SOBIV.ST intends to carry out a rights issue of about 6 billion Swedish crowns ($585.91 million), and calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 15, the drugmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

SOBI intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to repay part of the bridge loan that partly finances SOBI's acquisition of CTI BioPharma Corp, and to enable future investments and acquisitions, the company said.

Some of SOBI's larger shareholders, representing about 49.1% of the shares in the company, have undertaken to subscribe or expressed the intention to subscribe to the rights issue, SOBi added.

($1 = 10.2404 Swedish crowns)

