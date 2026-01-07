BioTech
BIOVF

Sobi Reports Positive Phase 2a EMBRACE Study Results For Gamifant In IFN?-Driven Sepsis

January 07, 2026 — 10:30 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (SOBI.ST) or Sobi announced topline results from the Phase 2a EMBRACE study evaluating Gamifant (emapalumab) for interferon-gamma (IFN?)-driven sepsis (IDS). The study demonstrated proof-of-concept, with observed improvements in both organ dysfunction and survival.

The research was conducted in collaboration with the Hellenic Institute for the Study of Sepsis (HISS). Based on the findings, Sobi and HISS plan to advance the development of emapalumab in IDS and will engage with regulatory authorities to determine the next clinical steps. An update will be provided in due course, and detailed data from the EMBRACE study will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.

Sepsis is a severe condition triggered by infection that can lead to organ failure and remains a leading global cause of mortality. A large study published in eBioMedicine in 2024 described different sepsis endotypes, highlighting the need for differentiated treatment strategies. Approximately 20% of patients were identified with the newly described IFN?-driven sepsis (IDS) endotype. IDS is characterized by elevated CXCL9 levels, detection of IFN?, and poor clinical outcomes, with a 28-day mortality rate ranging from 40% to 43%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum closed trading in Stockholm at SEK 337.60 , up SEK 3.80 or 1.14%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIOVF
SWOBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.