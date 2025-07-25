BioTech
Sobi North America Announces Approval Of Doptelet For Pediatric ITP

July 25, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sobi North America, the North American affiliate of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, announced the FDA approved Doptelet or avatrombopag for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in pediatric patients one year and older with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a prior therapy. The approval also includes a new formulation, Doptelet Sprinkle oral granules, for use in children ages one to less than six years.

Doptelet Sprinkle is the approved dosage form for patients aged one to less than six years, while Doptelet tablet is the approved dosage form for patients aged six and up.

