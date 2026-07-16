Sobi Delivers Strong Q2 2026 Growth, Raises Guidance On Pipeline Progress

(RTTNews) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI.ST) reported significant 2026 second-quarter growth, with revenue climbing to SEK 7,842 million, a 27% increase compared with SEK 6,175 million in Q2 2025. The performance was driven by continued strength in hematology and immunology portfolios, alongside expanding specialty care.

Adjusted EBITA rose 31% to SEK 2,746 million from SEK 2,100 million in Q2 2025, while profit for the period advanced 73% to SEK 1,098 million, compared to SEK 634 million from previous year quarter.

Earnings per share nearly doubled year-over-year, reaching SEK 3.17 versus SEK 1.85. Haematology revenue grew 25% to SEK 5,726 million, from SEK 4,570 million supported by Altuvoct, which more than doubled to SEK 1,554 million, from SEK 627 million in Q2 2025, and Doptelet, which rose to SEK 1,628 million from SEK 1,220 million.

Immunology revenue increased 33% to SEK 1,711 million, from SEK 1,288 million, with Gamifant contributing SEK 794 million, up from SEK 632 in Q2 2025 and Kineret SEK 861 million up from SEK 749 in Q2 2025.

Specialty care advanced 27% to SEK 405 million, compared to SEK 317 in Q2 2025. Cash flow from operations improved to SEK 1,912 million, up from SEK 1,448 million in the prior year quarter.

The company highlighted several pipeline milestones. Pozdeutinurad delivered positive topline results in the Phase 3 REDUCE 2 study for gout, meeting the primary endpoint of serum uric acid reduction at six months. A readout from REDUCE 1 is expected in the second half of 2026.

In parallel, the FDA issued a complete response letter for NASP related to manufacturing, with no clinical efficacy or safety concerns raised.

Gamifant continues to expand in HLH/MAS in Still's disease, with Phase 2b/3 EMBRACE II study in interferon-gamma-driven sepsis planned for second half of 2026.Altuvoct rollout across major markets drove haemophilia A sales higher, while Aspaveli showed encouraging launch progress in C3G and IC-MPGN. Tryngolza is being introduced for familial chylomicronemia syndrome, with groundwork underway for severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) in 2027.

Looking ahead, revenue is anticipated to grow by a mid-to high-teens percentage at constant exchange rates, compared with full-year 2025 reported revenue of SEK 28,238 million. Adjusted EBITA margin is expected in the mid-to high-30s percentage of revenue, compared with SEK 10,817 million in full-year 2025.

Chief Executive Guido Oelkers underscored the importance of the REDUCE 2 readout as a pivotal milestone for growth through 2026.

SOBI.ST has traded between SEK 261.20 and SEK 487.00 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at SEK 469.60, up 2.98%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.