Markets
BIOVF

SOBI: 2025 Revenue, Adj. EBITA Margin Higher Than Prior Guidance

January 15, 2026 — 07:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI.ST) announced that revenue and adjusted EBITA margin for the full year 2025 were higher than previous outlook. Full-year revenue was approximately 28.2 billion Swedish kronor, approximately 15 percent growth at constant exchange rate at CER. Adjusted EBITA margin was approximately 40 percent of revenues. The prior outlook for the full year 2025 was: revenue to grow by a low double-digit percentage at CER and adjusted EBITA margin to be in the mid to high-30s percent of?revenue.

The company said the main reason for the increased revenue was higher than expected fourth quarter sales for Doptelet, Gamifant and the Haemophilia portfolio. The adjusted EBITA margin was increased due to the higher than expected revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIOVF
SWOBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.