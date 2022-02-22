Soaring fertilizer costs a boon for greener options-UK minister

BIRMINGHAM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A sharp rise in the cost of conventional fertilizers driven by soaring natural gas prices may accelerate a move towards greener alternatives, British farming and environment minister George Eustice said on Tuesday.

He cited the potential for more widespread use of fabaceae, a family of plants which can put nitrogen in the soils, and clover to reduce dependence on conventional fertilizers.

Global fertilizer prices have risen to a record high in recent months driven by surging prices for natural gas which accounts for a large proportion of production costs in products such as ammonium nitrate.

Arable crops generally take nitrogen out of the soil and conventional fertilizers are used to replenish it.

Eustice also told reporters at the National Farmers Union annual conference that there could be potential for transporting slurry - a mixture of farm animal excrement combined with other discharges such as washing water - to regions of the country where they could be used for arable crops from the livestock-dominated areas where they are largely produced.

"(If you could) create a whole new manufacturing sector in which you make use of slurry, currently regarded as a problematic waste product, as a fertilizer in arable lands in the east, that would be a game changer," he said.

Britain's arable crops such as wheat are largely grown in the drier eastern half of Britain while livestock thrive in wetter western regions.

